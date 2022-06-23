UrduPoint.com

Bids To Smuggle Wheat & Flour Foiled; 2656 Bags Confiscated

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Bids to smuggle wheat & flour foiled; 2656 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2656 wheat and flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated five trucks loaded with 1400 flour bags and 1256 wheat bags.

Five drivers namely Ibrar, Ghulam Mustafa, Riaz, Rehman Ullah and Rasool Muhammad were also sent behind the bars and police impounded five trucks, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, he said and informed, the district administration in collaboration with the Motorway police and the food department was making efforts to control wheat smuggling.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

16 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

46 minutes ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

3 hours ago
 Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.