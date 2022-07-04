Bids to smuggle wheat & flour foiled; 868 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Monday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 868 wheat and flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated two trucks loaded with 600 flour bags, 200 bags of maida and 68 bags fine flour.

Two drivers namely Asad and Fazal were also sent behind the bars and police impounded two trucks, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.