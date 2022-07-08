UrduPoint.com

Bids To Smuggle Wheat & Flour Foiled; Over 28 Tons Confiscated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing over 28 tons of wheat and flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a truck loaded with 28 tons of wheat and flour.

A driver namely Arbab was also sent behind the bars and police impounded a truck, he added.

In another raid, Taxila police intercepted a Suzuki pickup loaded with 75 wheat flour bags and netted driver namely Zia.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling.

