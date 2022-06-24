UrduPoint.com

Bids To Smuggle Wheat Foiled, 1750 Bags Confiscated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 07:25 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Food Department, Rawalpindi and the district police on Friday foiled bids to smuggle wheat besides seizing 1750 wheat bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated three trucks loaded with 1750 wheat bags.

Three drivers namely Ali Raza, Qasim and Ali Akbar were also sent behind the bars and police impounded their trucks, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit-points to control wheat smuggling, he said, adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit-points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling.

