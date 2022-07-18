UrduPoint.com

Bids To Smuggle Wheat Foiled; 1760 Bags Confiscated

Published July 18, 2022

Bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 1760 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Monday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and seized 1760 wheat bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police confiscated three vehicles loaded with 1760 wheat bags.

Three drivers namely Shehzad, Jameel and Alamzaib were also sent behind the bars while police impounded three vehicles, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

