Bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 5000 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Food Department, Rawalpindi and the district police on Wednesday foiled bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 5,000 bags of wheat and flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department and district administration teams along with Rawalpindi district police conducted operations and confiscated 11 truckloads of wheat and flour.

The truck drivers were also sent behind the bars and police impounded 11 trucks loaded with 2,000 bags of wheat and 3,000 bags of flour, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said, adding that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said that a case had been registered in Chakri Police Station against the accused while further investigation was under process.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division.

The administration, in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division for the purpose.

A comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat, he added.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, he said, adding that the district administration, in collaboration with the Motorway police, Rawalpindi district police and the food department, was making efforts to control wheat smuggling.

District Food Controller Rawalpindi Ali Imran informed APP that the relevant departments on the directives of the Punjab government were implementing zero tolerance policy on wheat and flour smuggling.

