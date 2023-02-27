UrduPoint.com

BIEK Talent Hunt For Team Go Green Program On March 7-9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The poster competition and exhibition on the environment titled "BIEK Talent Hunt for Team Go Green program" will be held from March 07 to 09, at the Indus University here.

The event is being organized under the aegis of the board of Intermediate education Karachi (BIEK), said a spokesperson of the BIEK on Monday.

Earlier, the event was scheduled for February 28, which has now been rescheduled.

