Big Catch-Up activity and immunization campaign reviews in Kohistan Upper

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A review meeting on the Big Catch-Up Activity and Immunization Campaign on Wednesday was held on the second day under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan.

The session was attended by the District Health Officer Upper Kohistan, representatives from WHO, the EPI Coordinator, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the Health Department presented a detailed briefing on the campaign’s progress, highlighting the administration of immunizations and the performance of field teams.

The Deputy Commissioner commended the efforts of all teams and directed them to ensure that the campaign on the third day is conducted in an even more organized and effective manner.

He urged parents to cooperate actively in getting their children vaccinated to safeguard them from life-threatening diseases. Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of the Health Department and District Administration, he emphasized the need for immediate action in case of any challenges to ensure the timely achievement of all campaign targets.