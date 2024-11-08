"Big Catch-up" Anti-Polio Campaign From Nov 11 To 24 In Larkana
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr.Sharjeel Noor Channa Friday said that during the "Big Catch Up" campaign starting from November 11 to 24, people should give their remaining children polio protection traps and cooperate fully with the polio teams. As the remaining children should be vaccinated against polio during this campaign, so that they can be protected from polio.
He expressed these views while inaugurating the EPI "Big Catch Up" campaign, Advocate Communication and Social Mobilization (ACSM) seminar and awareness walk in Larkana.
On this occasion, Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro, District Health Officer (DHO) of Larkana, announced a significant effort to combat polio in the region. He revealed that 392 individuals, divided into teams of four, will visit various villages to administer the polio vaccine to children. This initiative is crucial in protecting kids from the debilitating effects of polio
He appealed to the people to fully cooperate with the polio teams so that the children can be saved from this disease.
Larkana District Health Office "Expanded Program on Immunization" (EPI) inaugurated the "Big Catch Up" campaign in Larkana, which aims to increase immunization coverage of children aged 0 to 5 years.
In the event, advocate communication and social mobilization ( ACSM) seminar and awareness walk were included, which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa and District Health Officer Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro.
Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Irfan Ali Shaikh presented the objectives of the campaign, in which he emphasized that in the coming months every child in Larkana district should be given immunization campaign.
The event was attended by Health Officers of the entire district, Additional DHOs, DDHO, representatives of WHO Divisional Coordinator, Technical Officer, Committee representatives, all LHWs, Zonal Managers,SRSO members, of Various NGOs and other officials related to health departments participated. With their combined efforts, it is hoped that every child up to the specified age group would be vaccinated.
The walk, organized as part of the "Big Catch Up" campaign, saw massive community participation, conveying the important message that immunization is essential for a healthy and disease-free future.
