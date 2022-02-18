UrduPoint.com

'Big Change' In Energy Policy To Ensure Provision Of Gas: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022

'Big change' in energy policy to ensure provision of gas: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday congratulated Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar for bringing a 'big change' in the energy policy that would help ensure the provision of gas across the country in the coming days.

"Today a big change has occurred in Pakistan's energy policy," he said in a tweet while referring to the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG)-Bill passed by the Senate of Pakistan earlier in the day.

With this legislation, he said, the industrial sector especially in Punjab had been compensated which was callously ruined by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to get elected their prime minister for the third time.

