- Home
- Pakistan
- Big changes ahead: Mohsin Naqvi approves new flyover, hotels and sector development for Islamabad
Big Changes Ahead: Mohsin Naqvi Approves New Flyover, Hotels And Sector Development For Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, chairing a high-level meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters on Saturday, approved a series of major development initiatives for the Federal capital.
The projects, ranging from new traffic infrastructure to housing sector upgrades and hospitality ventures, are aimed at easing urban challenges and improving civic facilities for residents.
One of the headline decisions was the launch of a flyover at T-Chowk and an underpass at Shaheen Chowk, with groundbreaking scheduled for early September. The minister also ordered a city-wide operation against encroachments, stressing that there would be “no leniency” in removing illegal structures. He set September 30 as the deadline for clearing affected sectors, assigning the responsibility to senior officials including the SSP Operations, ADCG, and Director DMA.
Housing societies were warned to strictly comply with regulations or face disciplinary action.
The meeting also marked the green light for Phase One of the Diplomatic Enclave Upgradation Project, covering improvements to the main entry from Constitution Avenue, adjoining roads, a boundary wall, a cycling track, and a park.
Other projects reviewed included remodeling Daman-e-Koh for visitors, accelerating work on under-construction sectors C-14, C-15, and C-16, and expediting long-delayed development in sectors E-12 and I-12 so possession can finally be handed to allotees.
Naqvi directed CDA to prepare a comprehensive development plan for new sectors C-13, D-13, E-13, and F-13. He also set a December 31 deadline for completing groundwork on two new five-star hotels in Islamabad.
According to briefings, the first phase of the Model Jail project is progressing and will be completed soon, while a site has been allocated for the establishment of a Capital House.
The meeting was attended by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CDA members, SSP Operations, ADCG and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment
Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results
Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Big changes ahead: Mohsin Naqvi approves new flyover, hotels and sector development for Islamabad49 seconds ago
-
Sindh Governor assents to Anti-Terrorism Sindh Amendment Bill 202551 seconds ago
-
Over half of Mansehra’s women face poor nutrition, health gaps11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews revenue collection targets31 minutes ago
-
3 suspects held, arms recovered in DIKhan police operation31 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh31 minutes ago
-
200 rescuers from Rescue 1122 deployed for 28 safer processions31 minutes ago
-
Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai: 282nd Urs celebrations held at Besant Hall31 minutes ago
-
WSSC Dera intensifies cleanliness drive, deploys staff to avert urban flooding31 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 19th aid shipment to Gaza, cumulative relief hits 1,915 tons41 minutes ago
-
Youth electrocuted41 minutes ago
-
Cotton bales gutted41 minutes ago