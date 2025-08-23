Open Menu

Big Changes Ahead: Mohsin Naqvi Approves New Flyover, Hotels And Sector Development For Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Big changes ahead: Mohsin Naqvi approves new flyover, hotels and sector development for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, chairing a high-level meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters on Saturday, approved a series of major development initiatives for the Federal capital.

The projects, ranging from new traffic infrastructure to housing sector upgrades and hospitality ventures, are aimed at easing urban challenges and improving civic facilities for residents.

One of the headline decisions was the launch of a flyover at T-Chowk and an underpass at Shaheen Chowk, with groundbreaking scheduled for early September. The minister also ordered a city-wide operation against encroachments, stressing that there would be “no leniency” in removing illegal structures. He set September 30 as the deadline for clearing affected sectors, assigning the responsibility to senior officials including the SSP Operations, ADCG, and Director DMA.

Housing societies were warned to strictly comply with regulations or face disciplinary action.

The meeting also marked the green light for Phase One of the Diplomatic Enclave Upgradation Project, covering improvements to the main entry from Constitution Avenue, adjoining roads, a boundary wall, a cycling track, and a park.

Other projects reviewed included remodeling Daman-e-Koh for visitors, accelerating work on under-construction sectors C-14, C-15, and C-16, and expediting long-delayed development in sectors E-12 and I-12 so possession can finally be handed to allotees.

Naqvi directed CDA to prepare a comprehensive development plan for new sectors C-13, D-13, E-13, and F-13. He also set a December 31 deadline for completing groundwork on two new five-star hotels in Islamabad.

According to briefings, the first phase of the Model Jail project is progressing and will be completed soon, while a site has been allocated for the establishment of a Capital House.

The meeting was attended by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CDA members, SSP Operations, ADCG and other senior officials.

