Big consignment of arms, ammunition seized at Torkham

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The security officials on Monday seized a large consignment of arms and ammunition at the Torkham border, which was being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan by truck.

According to border authorities, a truck was signaled to stop at Torkham Border and upon thorough inspection of the vehicle, a large consignment of arms and ammunition was recovered from its secret components.

The recovered weapons included scores of different bores of rifles and cartridges. The border authorities detained the driver of the vehicle and recovered the weapons.

The authorities said the action was conducted on intelligence-based information adding the scrutiny of the vehicles entering Pakistan from Afghanistan have been increased.