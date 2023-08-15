Open Menu

Big Demo In Sukkur Demands Arrest Of Journalist Mahar's Killers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 08:31 PM

A big demonstration was held in front of the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur on Wednesday to protest the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar and demand early arrest of his killers

A big demonstration was held in front of the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur on Wednesday to protest the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar and demand early arrest of his killers.

Journalists from across northern Sindh, led by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Finance Secretary Lala Asad Pathan, gathered here to lodge their protest against brazen killing of their colleague, who was shot dead by two armed assailants on Queens Road a little before midnight on Sunday.

Lawyers, traders, civil society activists and members of different political and nationalist entities also joined the protest to express solidarity with the journalists community.

Speaking on the occasion, Lala Asad Pathan strongly condemned Jan Mahar's murder and urged the Sindh chief minister to ensure arrest of the killers at the earliest.

He said the Sukkur Police had failed in protecting the life of the senior journalist, which had created a sense of insecurity among the media persons across the province.

Protest rallies were also brought out in Jaccobabad, Kandhkot, Nosheroferoz, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other big and small towns against the murder of senior journalist.

