Big demonstrations, rallies against illegal occupation of IIOJK held in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Big demonstrations and rallies were held across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the illegal occupation of Indian armed forces in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) 75 years ago to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The participants demanded of the UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit by giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The black day was observed in all 35 districts KP including seven merged tribal districts to strongly condemn October 27, 1947's illegal occupation of IIOJK by India. In Peshawar, a big protest demonstration organized by district administration Peshawar under the leadership of Finance Minister KP Taimur Jhagra was held where people raised placards and banners with different slogans such as 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' and 'Indian occupied forces go out of Kashmir'.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian occupation troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which had been further increased after the fascist Modi government abolished the special status of IIOJK after illegally revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

The transport and rickshaw unions of Peshawar also organized protest demonstrations in front of the Press Club. Protest demonstrations were also held in Mardan, DI Khan, Swat, Malakand, Khyber, Nowshera, Swabi, Abbottabad and other districts of the province. Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Arshad Ali Mohmand lead the protest rallies at Landi Kotal while Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif led the rally in Mardan.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Acting Governor Mushtaq Ghani in their separate messages urged the UN Security Council to give the right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK as per their resolutions.

The Chief Minister said India had failed to suppress the independence movement in the held Kashmir despite breaking all records of brutalities and oppression since October 27, 1947. He said freedom was the basic and fundamental right of the oppressed Kashmiris so that they could start a new life with peace and vigour.

Acting Governor Mushtaq Ghani while expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people said India had failed to suppress the legitimate movement of independence in the held valley despite the use of brutal force against them for the last 75 years.

He said the people of Pakistan stand with oppressed Kashmiris and would continue their moral, political and diplomatic support till they achieve the right to self-determination.

Ejaz Khan, former professor of the international relations department, University of Peshawar said that the unlawful and illegal forced occupation of IIOJK by India was a clear violation of the Pak-Indo partition plan, UN Charter and UNSC Resolutions.

"The indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK has entered into a decisive stage after unilateral and illegal actions taken by the fascist Modi government on August 5, 2019," he said and added that these illegal acts had exposed the real face of the so-called secular state and proved that "there was no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris were being subjected to serious human rights abuses, extra-judicial killings and state terrorism".

Misal Khan, a retired information officer said that life in IIOJK had become a nightmare for over one million oppressed Kashmiris, who were passing through endless human rights abuses including forced abduction, and sexual violence against women and children besides state terrorism.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC Gillani Group) said the Kashmiris of the held valley had been faced with an unending ordeal of state terrorism, mental agony, and trauma due to frequent abductions of youth, rape of women and molestation of children being used as weapons war.

He said over 900,000 Indian occupational forces had unleashed a reign of terror and jailed senior Kashmiri leadership in fabricated cases besides depriving Kashmiris of all constitutional rights and liberties.

Praising the courage and steadfastness of the great Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, who was handed down life term imprisonment by the Indian court, the APHC leader said that the freedom movement in the held valley could not be stopped through such illegal terror actions.

Thousands of innocent Kashmiris were extra- judiciary killed including great freedom fighter Burhan Wani Shaheed in 'fake encounters' in IIOJK where collective punishments were imposed. The last rituals including the mass funeral of the great Kashmiri leader, Ali Gilani was not allowed, thus exposing India's tyranny and disregard for minorities, he added.