Big guns are being spared, kiosks of poor persons are being demolished: Members of National Assembly standing committee

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) National Assembly (NA) standing committee on interior while expressing a annoyance over non presence of interior minister Ijaz Shah and IG Police Islamabad in the committee meeting has said their presence in the next meeting should be ensured at every cost.Committee met here Monday under Raja Khurram Nawaz at NADRA Headquarters Islamabad.

Mayor Islamabad also attended the meeting.The committee noted if Ijaz Shah interior minister has not to participate in the meeting then what is need of calling us in the meeting.Chairman Committee Raja Khurram Nawaz clarified that speaker NA Asad Qaisar has called interior minister and IG Islamabad in connection with arrest of veteran journalist Irfan Siddiqui and due to this reason interior minister has not attended the meeting.However on absence of law secretary from the meeting, chairman committee sent back representative of law ministry from committee room and directed that law secretary should ensure his presence in next meeting of the committee.The members of committee stopped the law ministry bill from being discussed in the meeting remarking law ministry bill be presented in the presence of law secretary.

All the bills related to law ministry will be put to debate in next meeting. However chairman committee insisted on putting to discussion Kishwar Zohra bill saying Kishwar Zohra bill relates to cheque.

This is a public issue and it needs a prolonged discussion.About demolition of kiosks of poor persons Nafeesa Khattak said the stoves of the poor have been extinguished.

No hand is being laid on big guns and the kiosks of the poor persons are being demolished.Committee member Agha Rafiq said there are several such kiosks which have been sublet to others by the persons who have been allotted these kiosks in their name .

Action should be taken against them.Mayor Islamabad while giving briefing to the committee said most of the kiosks have been allotted to politicians and CDA employees and only 15 percent kiosks pertain to poor people.

A committee has been constituted on the order of interior ministry and its report will be soon presented.Chairman committee said that Nafeesa Khatta should also be included in the committee set up on the matter of kiosks.Committee members demanded that picture of the owners should be pasted on kiosks so that the people could come to know who is owner of the kiosk.Giving briefing DIG Security told in the meeting that 22 percent police personnel in Islamabad police are near to retirement and security issue is being faced owing to shortage of young police men.

33 percent police employees who have been recruited from outside have been allotted houses. A deduction of Rs 15000 is made from the salary of those police employees whom the official residences have been allotted.Chairman Committee directed that locals be given priority in police department recruitment.Member committee Agha Rafi Ullah said Islamabad should be given rights equal to provinces in all respect.

Islamabad is not of the people from one district.Chairman Committee said " I have preferred locals on the basis of domicile.