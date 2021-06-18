Big haul of timber stolen from Sheikh Baddin National Park seized by D.I.Khan Wildlife

The Wildlife Department of D.I.Khan division Thursday night successfully seized a tractor run dumper fully loaded with timber stolen from Sheikh Baddin National Park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Wildlife Department of D.I.Khan division Thursday night successfully seized a tractor run dumper fully loaded with timber stolen from Sheikh Baddin National Park.

The seizure was made due to joint efforts of Wildlife D.I.Khan DFO, Khan Malook, Sub-Division Wildlife Officer Fahim Wazir and Local Police.

The culprit identified as Sadam Khan son of Anwar Khan resident of Lakki Marwat was caught carrying a tractor fully loaded with logs, pols of different size of Acacia Modest (Phulai) within the premises of Sheikh Baddin National Park.

A case has been registered and the offender is handed over to Pezu Police Station which will present him before the court of law.

Meanwhile, DFO Wildlife D.I.Khan, Khan Malook has appreciated performance of staff members of the department to keeping a strict vigil in the area and for taking prompt action against the culprits.