Big Mirpur rally shows solidarity with IoK people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 14 (APP):A big rally was brought out under the auspices of private and public organizations here in the city of expatriates on the Independence Day of Pakistan Wednesday to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir braving worst Indian brutalities.

In response to the call given by Government of Pakistan to celebrate Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day, thousands of people from all walks of life thronged the city streets to express sympathies with the people of turbulent and curfew-clamped IoK.

They raised full-throat slogans of "Pakistan Zinda abad", "Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan", and "Pakistan Say Rishta Kiyaa – La e La Haa Illalah".

India has imposed indefinite curfew in the entire occupied Jammu Kashmir state since scrapping of its special status some 10 days ago, besides deploying additional troops in the disputed state.

People from all walks of life, including social and political workers, employees of private and public sector organizations, besides senior officials of the state institutions including Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, DIG Police Sardar Gulfraz Khan, DC and Chairman National Events Organising Committee Mirpur Sardar Adnan Khursheed, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, President District Bar Association Ch Tariq Bashir Advocate, Director General MDA Ch. Ejaz Raza, City Administrator Tahir Mirza, Chairman Jinnah Foundation AJK Dr. Amin Choudhry, Member Governing Body of AJK Presss Foundation Arshad Mahmood Butt, ex Secretary General Kashmir Press Club Sohrab Ahmed Khan, PTI AJK elder Ch. Muhammad Mansha, Kashmir Press Club President Sajaad Jaraal, Jamaat-i- Islami AJK's local leaders Muhammad Ayub Muslim, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed Shagoo, Muslim Conference's Shakoor Mughal, AJKCCI President Sohail Shujah Mujahid, Heads and Presidents of their respective factions of Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan Ch. Muhammad Naeem, Ch. Javed Iqbal, Non-gazetted employees union leaders including Raja Rasheed Ahmed, Muhammad Masood Rathore, Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi of Technical Staff Union of State Electricity Department, Pervez Rasheed (President) and Idrees Shah (Secretary Genral) of MDA Employees Union, Ghulam Rasool Awami of PPP AJK Chapter and others.

The rally marched on the major city raods, including Quid e Azam Chowk, Mian Muhammad Road, Allama Iqbal Roa and Central Shaheed Chowk.

Through various unanimously-passed resolutions, the rally declared that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the last 72 years to achieve the goal of freedom of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke and to decide about their destiny through a free and fair plebiscite according to international commitments.

The rally expressed grave concern over the fast-deteriorating conditions of the people in strife-torn and fully-locked indefinite curfew-riddled Indian held Jammu and Kashmir for the past 10 days. India, it said, had literally turned the occupied J&K state into the world's largest jail and the garrison.

The participants observed that India was trying to push the entire region into severe turmoil by revoking the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state. They declared the nefarious Indian act as the blatant violation of the UN resolutions and other identical commitments on the Kashmir issue.

The rally participants, through another resolution, expressed full solidarity and sympathies with the suffering Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the hours of trial and assured to struggle shoulder to shoulder with them for the liberation of their motherland from Indian yoke. They warned India of a befitting response, shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan, if it dared to launch any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The rally, through another resolution, called upon the international community especially the United Nations to immediately move for getting the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state restored – for onward early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions.

Through another resolution, the rally called upon the United Nations, international human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Red Cross, Human Rights Watch and others to immediately move for ensuring supply of food and medicines to save the lives of the IoK people detained in their houses due to curfew imposed by the occupation forces.

The rally participants warned the international community that as India was planning to commit the world's largest genocide of the Muslim-majority population of occupied Jammu Kashmir state, it was enjoined upon the United Nations and superpowers like the United States to pressurize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abstain from such act of state terrorism.

The rally urged United States President Trump to ensure implementation of his mediation offer for ensuring the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.