Big multinationals dominating democratic govts in New World Order

Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) President Air Chief Marshal (R) Kaleem Saadat Wednesday said the big multinationals around the world were dominating the democratic governments in the New World Order which was becoming a strategic risk on the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) President Air Chief Marshal (R) Kaleem Saadat Wednesday said the big multinationals around the world were dominating the democratic governments in the New World Order which was becoming a strategic risk on the globe.

In his welcome address during the two-day international seminar on Global Strategic Threat and Response (GSTAR) organized by CASS here, he said the global governances were not keeping up with their commitments as rule based systems were eroding amid increasing tensions.

He said the world was at the brink of 6th mass extinction due to climate change and a new threat of coronavirus had increased the risk which no one knew how to cope with it.

The CASS president said it was the first international symposium organized by CASS since its inception fifteen months back.

The seminar, he said aimed at studying aerospace, technology and security matters in line with their global implications and impacts through the intelligible insights of the international experts.

He also noted that Pakistan's role in global peace and humanitarian efforts were not acknowledged by the international community as it had sent over 200,000 troops to UN peace keeping missions where 157 members of those missions including officers embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

It was time for the world to look Pakistan other than the narrow prism of security. Pakistan, he said could bot be undermined due to its significant geographical status at South, Central and Western Asia as it emerged a potential partner in Afghan peace process recently.

The first panel session was moderated by CASS Director Air Marshal (R) Waseem ud din.

Former Foreign Minister Ambassador (R) Inam ul Haq while deliberating on Regional Security Dynamics said the world was passing through the stage of turmoil as it was the age of impunity, disillusionment, disruption and fragmentation.

Haq added that neo-fascism, xenophobia and Islamophobia were prevailing in the world with authoritarian majority ruling leaders governing most of the regional states.

He regretted that there was no criticism made on India for its human rights violations in Kashmir and brutalities unleashed on minorities in its state.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy and Rashtrya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) relentless anti-Pakistan campaigns are a serious threat to peace in South Asia." Ambassador (R) Jalil Abbas Jilani highlighted Pakistan's challenges and opportunities in Emerging World Order.

He said owing to the compulsions of new world order Pakistan had consolidated its relationships with China and moved forward to explore new venues of cooperation with China.

In the future, there were hard choices to be made by Pakistan as US-Iran and Saudi Arabia tension was a major challenge for Pakistan. Moreover, Pakistan could maintain its neutral role between the choice to be placed to align with the US or China.

Pakistan, he said should develop a considered policy for gulf countries and continue its efforts for Afghan peace process despite all impediments.

The second panel discussion was moderated by South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University Director General Dr Maria Sultan where Air Marshal (R) Sir Brian Burridge Chief Executive Officer Royal Aeronautical Society of the UK, Group Captain Lyle Holt from Royal Australian Air Force and others discussed the emergent technology debate and presented their views on diverse aspects related to the topic.