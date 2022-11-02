UrduPoint.com

Big Quantity Of Unregistered Medicines Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 06:53 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan has seized big quantity of unregistered, tampered rated medicines and samples from the godown of a goods carrier company on Wednesday.

On the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, a team of the district administration under the supervision of the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Headquarters, Junaid Iqbal conducted raid on New Sarhad Karachi Goods Company and checked medicines stored in its godown.

The samples of the seized medicines have been sent to laboratory for testing. Further action would be taken after the result of the test.

Officers of the district administration and Drug Control have said that action against the businesses of fake medicines would be initiated under Drug Act 1976.

