Big rally held to show solidarity with armed forces in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :People from different walks of life held a big rally from city by pass to globe chowk Sukkur here on Thursday to express solidarity with the armed forces and said the nation was ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices to protect the country.

the participants including Christians ,Sikhs and Hindus shouted slogans in support of Pakistan Army.

Holding banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and " Kashmir Jayega Pakistan", they slammed India for aggressive steps against Pakistan and said the people of Pakistan were united for the country's defence.

The participants of rally also announced support for the Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self-determination and said India should stop bloodshed in the occupied Kashmir.