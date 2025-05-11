Big Rawalpindi rally pays tribute to Pakistan Army for successful ‘Banyan Marsus’ operation against India

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Like other parts of Pakistan, a day of thanksgiving was observed in Rawalpindi to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their strong response to Indian aggression in the shape of successful ‘Banyan Marsus’ operation.

A big ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rally was brought out by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the garrison city to give a clear message of national solidarity and heartfelt commitment to the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Hundreds of PML-N workers, lawyers, traders, women, and children participated in the rally led by Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Malik Abrar.

MNAs Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Jilani, Farah Akbar Naz and Asiya Tanoli, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, Members of Punjab Assembly Asma Abbasi, Zebinisa Awan, Tahseen Fawad and Tahira Mushtaq and former MPA Lubna Rehan, along with local PML-N office-bearers also joined the rally, which commenced from the Metro Bus Station on Murree Road in Saddar.

Waving national flags and holding banners in support of the army, the participants chanted slogans such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Army Chief General Asim Munir Zindabad’.

Minister Hanif Abbasi, in his address, said the successful Banyan Marsus operation spoke volumes about the planning and bravery of the armed forces and that was why today, the people of Rawalpindi in a large number attended the rally to show their love and respect for them.

The public response during the Indian attack on Noor Khan Air Base had not witnessed in other country during such situation, he added.

“If the enemy will meet the same response, even more forcefully, if it again dares for a misadventure against our motherland,” the minister said.

Abbasi said India had to pay dearly for its aggression as the Pakistan Armed forces destroyed its posts and airbases, and shot down jets.

The entire nation stood behind Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir, he added.

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry in his address said the Pakistan Army with the support of people had defeated the enemy’s evil designs against Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, he said, through his leadership role had shown the whole world that Pakistan was an independent and sovereign country that never allowed its integrity to be compromised.

He said the military leadership, the people, the media and institutions had created history on their respective fronts. “This victory on the military, diplomatic and moral fronts is a testament to our joint efforts."

He said,”India should not be under any illusion that its further aggression against Pakistan will succeed. It will again meet with a befitting reply by the Armed Forces of Pakistan, as the whole nation stands by them.”

MNA Malik Abrar also paid tribute to the armed forces. “Their courage and commitment have written a golden chapter in our history,” he said. “The Pakistan Army is always ready to protect the country.”

Local PML-N leaders, lawyers, and business community leaders also addressed the rally, expressing strong support for the armed forces.