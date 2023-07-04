Open Menu

Big Relief For Imran Khan As IHC Declares Toshakhana Case Not Maintainable.

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2023 | 10:59 AM

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

The lawyer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman says 'it is a big victory for Imran Khan in the legal battle'.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2023) In a significant development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ruled in favor of Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, holding that the Toshakhana case against him is not maintainable.

Chief Justice of the IHC, Amir Farooq, delivered the verdict today, putting an end to the PTI chief's legal battle.

Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case on May 10 by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who rejected objections raised about the admissibility of the case. However, Khan approached the IHC seeking to have the case declared inadmissible, and the court stayed the criminal proceedings until June 8.

The hearing resumed in June, and Justice Aamer, after reserving the verdict on June 23, announced today that the case against Imran Khan is not maintainable. The PTI chairman had raised objections regarding the filing of a complaint after a specified period, arguing that a complaint should only be filed within four months of submitting the return.

Khawaja Haris, Imran Khan's lawyer, emphasized that this ruling is a victory for the PTI chief. He stated that an appeal was filed against the decision of the session judge in the Toshakhana case and that the wrong person had filed the complaint. He further asserted that the PTI had been striving for justice for a year, and today they have emerged victorious.

The Toshakhana case revolves around the rules governing the treasure house where government officials can keep gifts of low worth, while paying a reduced fee for extravagant items. Imran Khan was accused of misusing his premiership from 2018 to 2022 by purchasing gifts received during visits abroad at low rates and selling them for significant profits.

These gifts, which included expensive watches, were alleged to have been sold by Khan's aides in Dubai. The Election Commission had previously disqualified Imran Khan under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution. Consequently, the commission sought criminal proceedings against him, leading to the Toshakhana case.

