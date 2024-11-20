Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) A big relief for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday approved post-arrest bail in the Toshakhana II case.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict and directed Imran Khan to submit surety bonds of Rs1 million each, and ordered his release.

The FIA prosecutor stated, “The court can make any decision, but the media already reports that bail will be granted.” Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb responded, “If the media doesn’t sensationalize, how will their business run?”

Barrister Salman Safdar, the PTI founder’s lawyer, argued that the allegations claim he used his influence for personal gain. He pointed out that Bushra Bibi’s name appears on the receipt in the charge sheet, but it is unclear who the main accused is. “There are two accused, but their roles under Section 109 are not clarified. The case was filed over three and a half years late, and no crime is evident. If a case lacks clear evidence of a crime, it warrants further inquiry and bail,” he said.

The lawyer further argued that the gifts were acquired as per Toshakhana policy, with the assessed value paid according to the 2018 policy’s Section II. “The valuation given by customs and appraisers was paid, and the gifts were retained. Now, after three and a half years, they have changed their statements,” he added.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb made significant remarks regarding the PTI government’s policy of keeping Toshakhana details confidential, stating, “The previous government didn’t disclose Toshakhana details. When we inquired, the details were concealed. In the High Court, the previous government argued that no one should know about Toshakhana.”

Concluding his arguments, Barrister Salman Safdar said appraiser Sohaib Abbasi alleged that the PTI founder threatened him, while no meeting between the PTI founder, Bushra Bibi, and Sohaib Abbasi ever occurred.

“The three customs officers stated in their testimonies that there was no pressure. If there was no pressure, why did they not assess the correct value?” he questioned.

The FIA prosecutor argued that the Bulgari set was not deposited in Toshakhana, causing a loss to the state by undervaluing state gifts. He alleged that both the PTI founder and his wife benefited from the arrangement.

When Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked how the PTI founder benefited, the prosecutor replied, “When the wife benefits, the husband benefits too.” Justice Aurangzeb remarked, “Oh, please! My wife’s belongings are not mine. We don’t know what world we’re living in.”

The court briefly adjourned the hearing.

After the break, the FIA prosecutor raised the issue of Bushra Bibi’s non-appearance in the trial court, which delayed the framing of charges. He said, “This court granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana II case, but she is not appearing in the trial court, causing delays. A jeweler who assessed the value of the items was threatened by the PTI founder.”

Justice Aurangzeb asked, “What action was taken against the three customs officials who made incorrect valuations?” The prosecutor replied, “The customs officials were negligent, but it was not criminal misconduct. NAB did not recommend departmental action against them.”

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked, “Let’s just say they are very good people.”

The Islamabad High Court approved post-arrest bail for Imran Khan against surety bonds of Rs1 million each and ordered his release, warning, “If bail is misused, we can revoke our decision,”.