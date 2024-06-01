Big relief for public: PM orders reduction in petrol price by Rs 15.4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) In a major decision on Friday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of Finance to cut the price of petrol by Rs 15.4 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 7.9 per litre.

“The government's pro-people policies have led to a notable decline in inflation and a stabilization of the economy,” the prime minister said in a statement released by the PM Office.

This move will bring significant relief to the public, who have been grappling with high fuel prices in recent months.

As another milestone achieved by the government, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) exceeded its revenue target by collecting Rs.760 billion during the month of May 2024 against the target of Rs. 745 billion.

An FBR statement mentioned that the overall revenues grew by 31% during the first eleven months (July-May) of the fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to the same period last year.

On year-on-year basis, the collections in May 2024 witnessed remarkable growth of 33% as compared to May 2023.

The growth in domestic taxes has been 43% during the month which is very impressive, the statement said adding it has been the policy of the government to mobilize more resources from the domestic taxes.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the FBR officials for surpassing the tax collection target during May 2024.

In a statement, the prime minister said the FBR team had collected taxes of Rs 760 billion during May 2024 against the set target of Rs 745 billion, for which it deserved appreciation.

He said increasing the revenues to ensure economic stability and development in the country was top priority of the government.

He highlighted that during the period July-May 2023-24, the tax collection witnessed an increase of 31% against same period of previous year while in May 2024, the tax revenue increased by 43% against same month of the year 2023. “The significant increase in tax collection shows dedication and hard work by the FBR team.”