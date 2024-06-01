Big Relief For Public: PM Orders Reduction In Petrol Price By Rs 15.4
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) In a major decision on Friday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of Finance to cut the price of petrol by Rs 15.4 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 7.9 per litre.
“The government's pro-people policies have led to a notable decline in inflation and a stabilization of the economy,” the prime minister said in a statement released by the PM Office.
This move will bring significant relief to the public, who have been grappling with high fuel prices in recent months.
As another milestone achieved by the government, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) exceeded its revenue target by collecting Rs.760 billion during the month of May 2024 against the target of Rs. 745 billion.
An FBR statement mentioned that the overall revenues grew by 31% during the first eleven months (July-May) of the fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to the same period last year.
On year-on-year basis, the collections in May 2024 witnessed remarkable growth of 33% as compared to May 2023.
The growth in domestic taxes has been 43% during the month which is very impressive, the statement said adding it has been the policy of the government to mobilize more resources from the domestic taxes.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the FBR officials for surpassing the tax collection target during May 2024.
In a statement, the prime minister said the FBR team had collected taxes of Rs 760 billion during May 2024 against the set target of Rs 745 billion, for which it deserved appreciation.
He said increasing the revenues to ensure economic stability and development in the country was top priority of the government.
He highlighted that during the period July-May 2023-24, the tax collection witnessed an increase of 31% against same period of previous year while in May 2024, the tax revenue increased by 43% against same month of the year 2023. “The significant increase in tax collection shows dedication and hard work by the FBR team.”
Recent Stories
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIO congratulates CPNE's newly elected office bearers14 minutes ago
-
Sardar Khetran condemns attack on BAP leader Khalid Khan Magsi24 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta for reviewing weights, price of food items on daily basis24 minutes ago
-
BFA takes action against 3700 outlets, impose fines of Rs 38 million: DG34 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists involved in killing of seven labourers in Gwadar arrested: Zia Langau34 minutes ago
-
Providing facilities to students of Balochistan among our priorities: Governor34 minutes ago
-
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers40 minutes ago
-
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC40 minutes ago
-
PM applauds FBR team for surpassing tax collection target in May40 minutes ago
-
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra1 hour ago
-
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan's flood-hit ..1 hour ago
-
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers1 hour ago