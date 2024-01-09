Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Executive Board session also tackled issues pertaining to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), opting to close the inquiry against CDA officers associated with the Park Enclave Housing Society.

ISAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) In a significant development ahead of general elections, the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Executive Board has given the go-ahead to formally close the probe into the Sharif Trust case involving former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

The decision has been taken in a meeting chaired by the NAB chairman.

The move holds notable importance in the ongoing legal proceedings against the Sharif family.

Moreover, the NAB's resolution extends to terminate the inquiry against Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Akbar Naseer Khan related to the Safe City corruption case.

In a parallel decision, the NAB concluded its inquiry into Shahid Malik and Shahbaz Yasin Malik, signaling a nuanced approach to scrutinizing cases involving public figures.

Moreover, the board decided to bring an end to the inquiry concerning the hiring of individuals purportedly favored by Federal government officials. This decision underscores the NAB's ongoing efforts to streamline and prioritize its investigative focus.