Big Responsibility On Medical Practitioners In Bringing Best In Society: President Dr Arif Alvi

Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:41 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said considering medicine as noblest profession, the doctors had a great responsibility in contributing their best for the betterment of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said considering medicine as noblest profession, the doctors had a great responsibility in contributing their best for the betterment of society.

Addressing the third convocation of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical College here, the president said education should be used for achieving better goals in life.

President Alvi said Pakistan produced best professionals in every field, however regretted that due to brain drain, it lost a valuable resource.

He said the country at the moment needed contribution of their capable people in its journey towards progress and development.

Dr Alvi said the medical graduates passed out in country during the last 25 years, eighty percent of them were girls, which he said was an encouraging sign.

However, he pointed out that only 20-25 percent of them continued their profession, which was a waste of national resources.

He urged upon the women graduates to keep in view the highest level of skills imparted to them as most of them left their profession while rearing their families.

Dr Alvi said expenditure on knowledge if did not produced required results, created an anomaly of national resources, the burden of which lay on society and profession itself.

He said that women be given prominent place in society as per their professional skills for proper utilization of their talent.

