Big Screen Arranged For T-20 Final

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 09:31 PM

District administration has arranged a big screen at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad to show final match of T-20 world cup between the teams of Pakistan and England

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration has arranged a big screen at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad to show final match of T-20 world cup between the teams of Pakistan and England.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that Gate No.

1 of Iqbal Stadium was reserved for general public whereas families would be allowed to enter into the stadium from Gate No.2.

The entry would be free of cost so that cricket lovers could easily enjoy the final T-20 match on a big screen, he added.

