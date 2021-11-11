Big screen installed to show T20 WC at Ayub Sport Complex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A big screen, on special directive of Secretary sports and Director General Sports, Balochistan, had been installed at Ayub Sports Complex to show the semi-final match of T20 World Cup on big screen on Thursday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Imran Gachki and Director General Sports Durra Baloch will watch the match on the big screen.

DG Sports reviewed the arrangements at Ayub Sports Complex. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Imran Gachki and Director General of Sports while talking to reporters said the cricket fans would enjoy watching the semi-final on the big screen.

They said prayers of nation are with the national cricket team saying the national team had been unbeaten in the T20 World Cup so far.

Hopefully, the national cricket team will reach the final by defeating Australia in the semi-finals, they expressed.

They said the spectators would be able to come to Cricket Ayub Sports Complex and watch the match on the big screen.