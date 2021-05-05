UrduPoint.com
Big Stock Of Banned, Imported Pesticides Seized From Cloth Businessman's Storage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:44 PM

Big stock of banned, imported pesticides seized from cloth businessman's storage

A sizable stock of banned and imported pesticides was recovered from a storage facility of a clath business by a team of agriculture department at Jahanian on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A sizable stock of banned and imported pesticides was recovered from a storage facility of a clath business by a team of agriculture department at Jahanian on Wednesday.

According to details, assistant director pest warning Ikram Malik, on a tip off, led a team accompanying police and raided a store of a person Tariq known for his clath business at Chak 110/10R in Jahanian.

Foreign brand pesticides and those which have been banned at national level were recovered from the storage. There was no record of pesticides stored there and the company was not registered, says an official release. The whole stock worth lacs of Rupees was handed over to police and FIR was registered with Jahanian police station under relevant provisions of Pesticides Act 1971.

More Stories From Pakistan

