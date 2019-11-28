UrduPoint.com
Big Tax Defaulters' Lists To Be Sent To ACE

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has started compiling lists of big property tax defaulters, which will be sent to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for prosecution and tax recovery, an official said on Thursday.

Excise inspectors have been told to submit lists of big defaulters of property tax along with the excise and taxation officers (ETOs) concerned and hoped these lists would be sent to ACE Multan on Friday, Nov 29.

It would be for the first time that the ACE officials would accompany the excise recovery teams instead of police for arrest of defaulters and sealing of their properties. The ACE would register FIRs against big tax defaulters and those involved in breaking seals of sealed properties, the official said.

About the number of big tax defaulters in Multan city, he said the number may go up to 800, adding that there were 40 inspectors in Excise Multan and each of them is expected to submit a list of 20 big defaulters.

Meanwhile, Multan Excise authorities have issued notices to 3,500 defaulters of property tax with a warning to pay tax to avoid arrest and save their respective properties from being sealed.

A property sealing team has been formed which would operate under the supervision of Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Kasuri, AETO Malik Altaf, and Inspector In-charge M Ehsan Khan Saddozai.

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has recovered over Rs 430 million as property tax during the ongoing year till Oct 2019, registering a record improvement by over Rs 170 million, compared to last year in Multan division.

The recovery of property tax in Multan city and Sadar areas was recorded at Rs 341.644 million till Oct 2019, surpassing the last year's recovery of Rs 137.159 million by a whopping hike of Rs 204.48 million, the official said.

