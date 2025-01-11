Big Upset In Bhakkar District Bar Elections As Khichi Group Wins President's Seat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Big upset was witnessed in the elections of Bhakkar District Bar Association after Malik Mujtaba Yasin of Khichi group won the seat of president securing 248 votes
The runner-up candidate of opposition party Sheikh group Malik Zulfiqar Ali Jhamat got 231 votes.
The joint candidate of DLG and Sheikh group Sheikh Muhammad Shahid was elected General Secretary by securing 310 votes.
Khichi group’s Rana Muhammad Tufail stood at second number after getting 162 votes.
APP/shm
