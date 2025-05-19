Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army

A big rally was brought in Wah Cantt on Monday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army for its historic victory against India

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A big rally was brought in Wah Cantt on Monday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army for its historic victory against India.

A large number of citizens, civil society, students, business community, scholars, political and social figures participated in the rally.

The rally led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Wah Cantt President Raja Sarfraz Asghar passed through different roads and ended at Basti Chowk.

The participants of the rally were holding national flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Pakistan Army.

Addressing the participants, Raja Sarfraz Asghar, who is also PML-N’s former ticket holder from PP-13, said that the brave soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army had created a new history of courage.

“We congratulate the political and military leadership on the success of Operation Banyan-um-Marsus,” he added.

The entire Pakistani nation, he said, stood by its forces, who defeated Indians on their own soil in every field.