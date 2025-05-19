Big Wah Cantt Rally Expresses Solidarity With Pak Army
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:22 PM
A big rally was brought out in Wah Cantt on Monday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army for its historic victory against India
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A big rally was brought out in Wah Cantt on Monday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army for its historic victory against India.
A large number of citizens, civil society, students, business community, scholars, political and social figures participated in the rally.
The rally led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Wah Cantt President Raja Sarfraz Asghar passed through different roads and ended at Basti Chowk.
The participants of the rally were holding national flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Pakistan Army.
Addressing the participants, Raja Sarfraz Asghar, who is also PML-N’s former ticket holder from PP-13, said that the brave soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army had created a new history of courage.
“We congratulate the political and military leadership on the success of Operation Banyan-um-Marsus,” he added.
The entire Pakistani nation, he said, stood by its forces, who defeated Indians on their own soil in every field.
Recent Stories
DG Khan to achieve 100pc cotton sowing target by May 25: DG Agri
Gang of street criminals busted, looted valuables worth nearly Rs 1m recovered
CDA to replace plastic billboards with digital screens
PM pays tribute to security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army
Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 26
Meeting reviews revenue matters
Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools providing services to citizens
All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at NTUF
RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances
Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements issued since 2019
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gang of street criminals busted, looted valuables worth nearly Rs 1m recovered19 seconds ago
-
CDA to replace plastic billboards with digital screens21 seconds ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF2 minutes ago
-
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army2 minutes ago
-
Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day10 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 2610 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews revenue matters10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools providing services to citizens10 minutes ago
-
RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances5 minutes ago
-
Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements issued since 20195 minutes ago
-
Culture minister Aurangzeb Khan pays visit to NAPA5 minutes ago
-
Nine Bills pass through Senate5 minutes ago