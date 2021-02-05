Biggest-ever package for farmers to be announced soon: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said as the present government was committed to the development of agriculture sector and the prosperity of farmers, a biggest-ever agricultural package would be announced for them soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said as the present government was committed to the development of agriculture sector and the prosperity of farmers, a biggest-ever agricultural package would be announced for them soon.

With the growers of sugarcane, rice and citrus crops getting more profits of their produce, the rural areas were prospering, he added.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders belonging to Sargodha, which called on him here. The delegation comprised Osama Ghias Mela, Ansar Iqbal Haral and Maj Gen Saleem Mela.

Special Assistant to the PM Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri were also present in the meeting.

Besides party matters, redressal of problems faced by the masses and the matters relating to welfare and development were discussed in the meeting.