UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biggest-ever Package For Farmers To Be Announced Soon: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

Biggest-ever package for farmers to be announced soon: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said as the present government was committed to the development of agriculture sector and the prosperity of farmers, a biggest-ever agricultural package would be announced for them soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said as the present government was committed to the development of agriculture sector and the prosperity of farmers, a biggest-ever agricultural package would be announced for them soon.

With the growers of sugarcane, rice and citrus crops getting more profits of their produce, the rural areas were prospering, he added.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders belonging to Sargodha, which called on him here. The delegation comprised Osama Ghias Mela, Ansar Iqbal Haral and Maj Gen Saleem Mela.

Special Assistant to the PM Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri were also present in the meeting.

Besides party matters, redressal of problems faced by the masses and the matters relating to welfare and development were discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Agriculture Sargodha Government

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes new Libyan Executive Authority

16 minutes ago

Murad urges international community to become voic ..

37 seconds ago

Four EU Leaders Urge Commission Chief to Continue ..

39 seconds ago

Merkel Calls Expulsion of 3 EU Diplomats From Russ ..

40 seconds ago

Canada to Increase Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine by ..

43 seconds ago

Govt highlighted Kashmir issue at every forum: Min ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.