Biggest Ever Tree Plantation Drive In History Launched: Ali Zaidi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Biggest ever tree plantation drive in history launched: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that the biggest ever tree plantation drive in history had been launched in the country .

In a short statement on social media networking site, he said that after the world acclaimed billion Tree Tsunami, kudos to Prime Minister Imran Khan for continuing the green revolution in Pakistan by launching the biggest ever tree plantation drive in history today, adding that "Change you can believe in! Plant A Tree and Plant With Tigers Force".

