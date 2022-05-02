UrduPoint.com

Biggest Gathering Of Eid Prayer At Polo Ground

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 06:16 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :The biggest gathering of Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground) at 8 am. Khateeb of Jamia Masjid KMC Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Salimi will lead the prayer.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi on Monday visited Polo Ground and reviewed the arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer.

Ali Hassan Sajid, Senior Director Information and Media Management, on the occasion informed the Municipal Commissioner about the arrangements had been made for the Eid prayer at Polo Ground.

Sajid added that the flags of Islamic countries have been hoisted to show solidarity with them.

The Municipal Commissioner directed that arrangements for ablution for the citizens as well as other necessary steps should be completed.

He directed the Senior Director Municipal Services to spray fragrance on and around the Eid Gah before the prayer.

Afzal Zaidi said that Eid is the biggest festival of Muslims and it is a great reward of Allah for the fasting people.

He said that we should also include the poor and the needy in the joys of Eid so that this festival can be celebrated in accordance with the principles of islam.

