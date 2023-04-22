Biggest gathering of Namaz-e-Eid in Karachi to be held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The biggest congregational Eid prayer in Karachi will be organized by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Old Polo Ground) at 8 am.

KMC's Spokesperson Ali Hassan Sajid on Friday said that the flags of different Muslim countries are hoisted around the Eid Gah to show solidarity with the Islamic world and cleaning is done around the Eid Gah.

He said that special arrangements have been made at the polo ground by the KMC for this occasion.

The entry and exit routes have also been made comfortable and improved for the faithful, ablution arrangements have been made for the citizens coming for the Eid prayers along with other necessary measures, he added.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman diplomats of Islamic countries, national and provincial members of the Assembly, various social and political leaders and a large number of dignitaries of the city will offer Eid prayer at Gulshan-e-Jinnah.