UrduPoint.com

'Biggest Social Protection Programme' Covers Major Public Facilities: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:14 PM

'Biggest Social Protection Programme' covers major public facilities: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the initiative announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was declared as the 'biggest social protection programme' for covering the entire major public facilities including health, education, housing and subsidy on edibles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the initiative announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was declared as the 'biggest social protection programme' for covering the entire major public facilities including health, education, housing and subsidy on edibles.

In a news statement, he said under the programme the people of Punjab would start getting health insurance worth upto Rs 1 million from January 1 next year.

Fawad said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already given health insurance to all the citizens of province.

The minister said the Punjab government would be spending Rs 320 billion under the programme of social protection.

Apart from the health insurance, he said 30 per cent discount on different edibles including lentils, ghee and flour would be given to those who had monthly income of less than Rs 50,000, he added.

In addition to those facilities, the minister said the people would also be included under special schemes for loans and scholarships.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Government Of Punjab Punjab January All From Government Billion Million Housing Flour

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

16 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

31 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condoles death of renowned Pashto p ..

CM Balochistan condoles death of renowned Pashto poet Umar Gul Askar

2 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed in Kohat

Section 144 imposed in Kohat

2 minutes ago
 28000 complaints resolved through citizen portal

28000 complaints resolved through citizen portal

2 minutes ago
 ADC reviews prices of essential commodities

ADC reviews prices of essential commodities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.