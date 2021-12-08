'Biggest Social Protection Programme' covers major public facilities: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the initiative announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was declared as the 'biggest social protection programme' for covering the entire major public facilities including health, education, housing and subsidy on edibles.

In a news statement, he said under the programme the people of Punjab would start getting health insurance worth upto Rs 1 million from January 1 next year.

Fawad said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already given health insurance to all the citizens of province.

The minister said the Punjab government would be spending Rs 320 billion under the programme of social protection.

Apart from the health insurance, he said 30 per cent discount on different edibles including lentils, ghee and flour would be given to those who had monthly income of less than Rs 50,000, he added.

In addition to those facilities, the minister said the people would also be included under special schemes for loans and scholarships.