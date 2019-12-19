"Biggest Winter Festival" To Commence From Dec 27 To 29

The three-day long event "Biggest Winter Festival" arranged by 7 lights production will be held on December 27,28,29 at art and craft village Shakar parian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The three-day long event "Biggest Winter Festival" arranged by 7 lights production will be held on December 27,28,29 at art and craft village Shakar parian.

In collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA), the event aimed to feature a Fashion Show, Cultural Dances, Musical Concerts, food Corner, Stalls, Fun activities and Much More.

An organizer of the event said that it would be the biggest festival of the year to enthrall the people of twin cities with so much enjoyment and pleasure.

He said that it was a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the culture activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.