"Biggest Winter Festival" To Commence From Dec 27 To 29

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Seven lights production will hold a the three-day event "Biggest Winter Festival" on December 27,28,29 at art and craft village Shakar parian.

In collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA), the event was aimed to feature a Fashion Show, Cultural Dances, Musical Concerts, food Corner, Stalls, Fun activities and Much More.

An organizer of the event said it would be the biggest festival of the year to enthrall people of twin cities with enjoyment and pleasure.

He said it was a family event has specifically been arranged to enhance the culture activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

