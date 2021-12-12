UrduPoint.com

Bihari Community's 1971 War Veteran Paid Tribute In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Bihari community's 1971 War veteran paid tribute in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The nation has maintained its tradition of remembering the valiant sons of the soil who fought to protect their motherland against the enemy and after Peshawar, Malir and Hyderabad, a ceremony was held in Lahore to pay tribute to the retired army officers of the Bihari community who took part in 1971 War.

The purpose of the ceremony was to pay tribute to the bravery of the officers belonging to the Bihari community who were part of the Civil Armed Forces in East Pakistan, said a news release.

More than 263 ghazis (soldiers returned with honour from battle) and their relatives attended the ceremony.

Commemorative shields were presented to the officers who took part in the war and their family members.

