BII Provides An Additional 100 MW Of Clean, Affordable Power To Over 100,000 Residential Consumers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Atlas Solar Farm, backed by the UK government’s development finance institution British International Investment (BII), provides an additional 100 MW of clean and affordable power to over 100,000 residential consumers in South Punjab.
The initiative would help avoid 106,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum, said a news release issued here Friday.
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE, during her visit to a UK-supported solar farm contributing to climate change mitigation in South Punjab, said, “Pakistan has immense potential to lead in solar energy, which could power the entire country. The UK is already investing in this innovation, playing a crucial role in promoting a healthier and more sustainable future.
While in South Punjab, the High Commissioner met with development partners, including Maries Stopes Society, Captain (Rt) Saqib Zafar, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab and Eng. Amir Khattak, Commissioner Multan.
The UK has supported the government of Punjab in reducing its unsustainable debt by Rs. 469 billion by streamlining wheat operations and reducing liabilities by Rs.2.7 trillion through pension reform.
She also visited the MG Apparel manufacturing plant, a subsidiary of Mahmood Textiles Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest supporters and leading exporters of clothing to the UK.
