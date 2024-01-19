Open Menu

BII Provides An Additional 100 MW Of Clean, Affordable Power To Over 100,000 Residential Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

BII provides an additional 100 MW of clean, affordable power to over 100,000 residential consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Atlas Solar Farm, backed by the UK government’s development finance institution British International Investment (BII), provides an additional 100 MW of clean and affordable power to over 100,000 residential consumers in South Punjab.

The initiative would help avoid 106,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum, said a news release issued here Friday.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE, during her visit to a UK-supported solar farm contributing to climate change mitigation in South Punjab, said, “Pakistan has immense potential to lead in solar energy, which could power the entire country. The UK is already investing in this innovation, playing a crucial role in promoting a healthier and more sustainable future.

"

While in South Punjab, the High Commissioner met with development partners, including Maries Stopes Society, Captain (Rt) Saqib Zafar, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab and Eng. Amir Khattak, Commissioner Multan.

The UK has supported the government of Punjab in reducing its unsustainable debt by Rs. 469 billion by streamlining wheat operations and reducing liabilities by Rs.2.7 trillion through pension reform.

She also visited the MG Apparel manufacturing plant, a subsidiary of Mahmood Textiles Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest supporters and leading exporters of clothing to the UK.

APP/fur-zah

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Visit Lead United Kingdom Textile Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

59 minutes ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

2 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

2 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

2 hours ago
vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

3 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

3 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

5 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

5 hours ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan