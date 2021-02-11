UrduPoint.com
Bijarani Discusses Declaration Of PAF Base Shahbaz

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:01 PM

Bijarani discusses declaration of PAF base Shahbaz

Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development and Mines and Minerals Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding declaration of PAF base Shahbaz and its surrounding area as Jacobabad cantonment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development and Mines and Minerals Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding declaration of PAF base Shahbaz and its surrounding area as Jacobabad cantonment.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Prisons Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervaiz and representative officers of Base Commander PAF Base Shahbaz Jacobabad were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

On this occasion, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani has said that Shahbaz Base Jacobabad is our national asset and we have to secure it in all aspects.

The Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh and officers of Pakistan Air Force gave detailed briefing in the meeting and it was decided after the detailed discussion that the recommendations of the committee would be forwarded to Sindh Cabinet for further necessary action.

More Stories From Pakistan

