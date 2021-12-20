Bijarani inaugurates community cluster schools in Kandhkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Mines and Mineral development, Sindh, Mir Shabir Khan Bijarani inaugurated newly established Community Cluster Schools, Qaiser Khan Gujrani at district Kashmore Kandhkot.

Deputy Commissioner Munawar Ali Mithiani, Chief Exicutive Officer, Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro Naimat Shaikh, Ms Shabana Mansoor, district officers of the different departments including Niaz Ahmed, Mairaj Bakhrani and others present on the occasion, said spokesperson SRSO here on Monday.

SRSO Education Team briefed about schools and education facilities. The Minister, appreciated SRSO efforts for providing quality access of education to students by establishing well � furnished school building, having qualified teaching staff and modern interactive resources for learning.

It is pertinent to mention here that SRSO is operating Sindh Education Foundation-Government of Sindh assisted 19 community cluster schools (SAS) in Shikarpur and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts (10 Shikarpur and 9 Kashmore). Over 5422 children of the rural areas are enrolled these clusters schools from KG to Matric classes. These schools have been constructed as State of Art of education with all modern learning and education facilities qualified teaching faculty.

Later, plantation activity at school during the event was also held and they visited classroom activities and interacted with the students.