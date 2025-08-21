Bik-lifter Arrested, Stolen Motorcycle Recovered
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The New Town Police on Thursday arrested a suspect involved in motorcycle lifting, and other theft and fraud cases.
A stolen motorcycle and Rs 13,500 snatched from the citizens were also recovered from the detained person, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
