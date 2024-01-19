Open Menu

Bike, Cycling Rallies From Karachi To Heritage Sites On Jan 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 11:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Over 30 heavy bike riders and 50 cyclists from diverse backgrounds across Karachi are gearing up to participate in a special bike rally & Cycling rally aimed at promoting Sindh's rich heritage, healthy living and environmental awareness.

The "Cycling Rally” from Karachi to Choukhandi" will be organized by the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) in collaboration with the travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) and takes place on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

On the instructions of Minister for Tourism, Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development, Government of Sindh, Arshad Wali Muhammad, the bike and cycling rally, hosted by Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) and Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP), is for everyone – history buffs, fitness enthusiasts, and adventure seekers alike!

"This initiative reflects our commitment to showcasing Sindh's unique beauty and encouraging healthy activities among citizens," stated Arshad Wali Muhammad.

The 33-kilometer journey of Cycling will commence at 7 am from Delawala Shopping Centre in Clifton, Karachi, and culminate at the historical Choukhandi site in Sindh by 8:15 am.

The event will continue until 10:00 am, with participants treated to entertainment and informative sessions about significant historical and cultural heritage site of Choukhandi. The bike journey will commence at 8:30 am from PAF Base Shahra-e-Faisal to Keenjhar Lake through Makli Shahjahan Mosque and Choukhandi where Tour Guides of STDC will brief them about Sindh heritage sites.

