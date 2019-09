Bike, donkey cart collision takes life of teacher

A teacher was killed in an accident in Sitiana police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) A teacher was killed in an accident in Sitiana police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Ahmad Hasan Saqib, a SST Computer Science in Government High school Chak No 80-GB, was traveling on a motorcycle when a donkey cart collided with it on Sitiana Road.

As a result, Ahmad Hasan received serious injuries and died.