Bike Driving Training At Women University
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A certificate distribution ceremony for students on completion of motorcycle driving
training was held at Government College Women University, Faisalabad,
on Monday.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zilli Huma Nazli, Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Loone,
Chief Development Officer Sufi Suleman Foundation, Mohsin Bhatti, and others were also
present.
Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zilli Huma Nazli said that she was grateful
to Salman Sufi Foundation for imparting motorbike training to girls and cooperation of the