Bike Driving Training At Women University

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Bike driving training at women university

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A certificate distribution ceremony for students on completion of motorcycle driving

training was held at Government College Women University, Faisalabad,

on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zilli Huma Nazli, Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Loone,

Chief Development Officer Sufi Suleman Foundation, Mohsin Bhatti, and others were also

present.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zilli Huma Nazli said that she was grateful

to Salman Sufi Foundation for imparting motorbike training to girls and cooperation of the

city traffic police.

