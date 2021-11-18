Bike Lifter Arrested; 11 Motorcycles Recovered
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:12 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested a bike lifter besides recovering 11 stolen motorcycles from his possession.
According to a police spokesman, Westridge police rounded up Muhammad Saleem and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from his possession.
He said the accused was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.
A case has been registered against him in Westridge Police Station while further investigation is underway, he added.