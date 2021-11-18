UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Arrested; 11 Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:12 PM

Bike lifter arrested; 11 motorcycles recovered

Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested a bike lifter besides recovering 11 stolen motorcycles from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested a bike lifter besides recovering 11 stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police rounded up Muhammad Saleem and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from his possession.

He said the accused was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

A case has been registered against him in Westridge Police Station while further investigation is underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal asp ..

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal aspects of e-commerce

30 minutes ago
 Traders to assist in installing fire extinguishers ..

Traders to assist in installing fire extinguishers at multi-storied buildings

2 minutes ago
 PCCA launches android application for hazard, inci ..

PCCA launches android application for hazard, incident reporting

2 minutes ago
 HCSTSI happy on HITMS Bill 2021 approval

HCSTSI happy on HITMS Bill 2021 approval

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara reviews security of region

DIG Hazara reviews security of region

2 minutes ago
 Fed Secretaries delegation visits under constructi ..

Fed Secretaries delegation visits under construction heart hospital

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.