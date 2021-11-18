Bike lifter arrested; 11 motorcycles recovered

Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested a bike lifter besides recovering 11 stolen motorcycles from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested a bike lifter besides recovering 11 stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police rounded up Muhammad Saleem and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from his possession.

He said the accused was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

A case has been registered against him in Westridge Police Station while further investigation is underway, he added.