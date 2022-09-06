UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Bike lifter arrested

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Dera Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered a CD-70 motorcycle from his possession, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said a team of Yarik Police led by SHO Asmat Ullah, during patrolling in the area, apprehended a bike lifter red-handedly who was identified as Abdullah son of Noor Alam Marwat resident of Tattar Khel, Lakki Marwat.

The police team also recovered a motorcycle CD-70 from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Yarik Police arrested another person named Abdul Hameed over a charge of providing shelter to accused Abdul Haleem, wanted to police in the murder case.

Another accused named Mustafa Kohlar resident of Yarik, wanted to police in theft case, was also arrested.

Related Topics

Murder Police Lakki Marwat From

Recent Stories

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

35 minutes ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

2 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

4 hours ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.