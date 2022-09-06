Bike lifter arrested

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Dera Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered a CD-70 motorcycle from his possession, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said a team of Yarik Police led by SHO Asmat Ullah, during patrolling in the area, apprehended a bike lifter red-handedly who was identified as Abdullah son of Noor Alam Marwat resident of Tattar Khel, Lakki Marwat.

The police team also recovered a motorcycle CD-70 from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Yarik Police arrested another person named Abdul Hameed over a charge of providing shelter to accused Abdul Haleem, wanted to police in the murder case.

Another accused named Mustafa Kohlar resident of Yarik, wanted to police in theft case, was also arrested.